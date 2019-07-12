Cipher Capital LP Boosted Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $3.27 Million; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Share Value Rose While Perceptive Advisors Has Upped by $22.75 Million Its Stake

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 195.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 9,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,210 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 4,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $346.98. About 490,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95M, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 880,954 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 41,815 shares to 11,068 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 10,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,311 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

