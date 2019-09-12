Cipher Capital LP Boosted Stake in Intuit (INTU) as Share Price Rose; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Maryland Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 175.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 22,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 34,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 12,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $269.23. About 110,114 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 3,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 30,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 33,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 156,869 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 Profit View After Quarterly Earnings, Sales Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Galcanezumab for the Prevention of Episodic Cluster Headache; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 23/05/2018 – LILLY ONCOLOGY SAYS SUCCESSOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.45 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA) by 74,907 shares to 586,749 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc Reit.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 58,275 shares to 9,123 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 45,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,651 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).