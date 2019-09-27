Cipher Capital LP Boosted Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding; Morningstar Has 1.09 Sentiment

Cipher Capital Lp increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 614.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 64,944 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 75,508 shares with $10.92M value, up from 10,564 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $21.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 345,333 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Morningstar Inc (MORN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 89 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 82 sold and reduced stock positions in Morningstar Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 18.19 million shares, up from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Morningstar Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 63 Increased: 58 New Position: 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd stake by 38,053 shares to 9,453 valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) stake by 15,800 shares and now owns 32,908 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.25’s average target is 3.52% above currents $143.21 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America.

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.25 billion. The firm offers a line of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual investors. It has a 36.11 P/E ratio. It offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web investment planning system; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors.