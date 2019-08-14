Cipher Capital LP Boosted Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding by $986,634; Share Value Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Cut Holding by $1.88 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 15,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,891 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 34,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 5.54 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 258.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 36,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 50,701 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 14,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 7.32 million shares traded or 38.78% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Act Mang Comm Fd by 22,704 shares to 60,606 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,278 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.