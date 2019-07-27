Cipher Capital LP Boosted Its Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $1.06 Million; Springowl Associates Stake In Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Was Lifted

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 79.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 5,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,401 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 7,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. It closed at $210.75 lastly. It is down 4.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. Another trade for 1,692 shares valued at $304,560 was made by JENNINGS KEVIN on Wednesday, February 6.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 10,242 shares to 49,311 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 34,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,172 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 640,756 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs. Aqr Cap Management Ltd reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Calamos Advsrs Ltd owns 106,485 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 0.73% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1.02M shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 136,730 shares. Scout Invs owns 0.58% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 158,209 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 11,598 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Tributary Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.04% or 9,117 shares in its portfolio. 107,659 were reported by Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc. Aperio Gp Limited Company accumulated 107,896 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 390,376 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru reported 334 shares. Arga Investment Management LP reported 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).