Cipher Capital LP Boosted Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $5.47 Million as Stock Rose; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Holding by $63.00 Million

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 332.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 39,078 shares as the company's stock rose 5.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,835 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $170.51. About 542,792 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.80 million shares as the company's stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.91 million, down from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 356,875 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 34,468 shares to 13,668 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 37,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,236 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 7,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 41,004 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability has 11,552 shares. 151 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Missouri-based Ent Financial Ser Corp has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability reported 2,329 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63,786 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 6,760 were reported by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.05% or 3,819 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 72,217 shares. Dynamic Cap Ltd holds 0.99% or 1,945 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 65 shares.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $78.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 133,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.18 million for 17.70 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.