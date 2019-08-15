Cipher Capital LP Boosted Arrow Electrs (ARW) Stake; Group One Trading LP Has Upped Its Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding

Cipher Capital Lp increased Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) stake by 735.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 23,920 shares as Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 27,174 shares with $2.09M value, up from 3,254 last quarter. Arrow Electrs Inc now has $5.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 228,990 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR

Group One Trading Lp increased Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) stake by 86.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 165,912 shares as Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 357,522 shares with $7.42M value, up from 191,610 last quarter. Amarin Corp Plc now has $5.14B valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 6.60 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 6,318 shares to 12,162 valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 37,419 shares and now owns 26,120 shares. Waste Connections Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 16,621 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 7,770 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0% or 200 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 37,047 shares. Td Asset owns 50,805 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management owns 86,198 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Evergreen Management stated it has 3,077 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 2.06M shares. 22,575 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd. Greenwich Wealth Lc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 47,508 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity accumulated 69,100 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 352 shares. Greenleaf has 10,829 shares. Nordea accumulated 213,111 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Inc has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 18,481 shares in its portfolio. 143,415 are owned by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company. 250 were reported by Alphamark Ltd Liability Corporation. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 125,225 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.03% or 425,000 shares. Kistler has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 233,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa invested in 0.08% or 1.61M shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division holds 0.55% or 193,954 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt reported 214,768 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 79,000 shares. 9,870 were accumulated by Leisure Capital Management. Adage Prtnrs Group Lc stated it has 2.48M shares. Prescott Gp Mgmt Ltd holds 0.17% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability owns 33,069 shares.

Group One Trading Lp decreased Biogen Inc (Put) stake by 41,300 shares to 22,300 valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Morgan Stanley (Call) stake by 54,700 shares and now owns 127,400 shares. Broadcom Inc (Put) was reduced too.