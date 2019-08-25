Cintas (Put) (CTAS) Holding Has Lifted by Walleye Trading Llc; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined While Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lifted by $25.14 Million Its Holding

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 592 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 24,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34M shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (Put) (CTAS) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $256.04. About 537,823 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cintas Opens Voting for the America’s Best Restroom® Contest Finalists – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cintas Corporation Donates First Aid Cabinets to American Diabetes Association® Camps – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cintas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Strong on Buyouts, Input Costs High – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,545 shares to 3,055 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 5.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,800 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,835 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,223 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Neuberger Berman Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 409,863 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has 389,266 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Federated Pa stated it has 107,291 shares. Enterprise Fincl invested in 0% or 66 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lvm Cap Ltd Mi stated it has 2,108 shares. Andra Ap reported 39,200 shares. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 228,493 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Wade G W Inc reported 1,482 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62 shares to 601 shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,375 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).