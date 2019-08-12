Cintas (CTAS) Valuation Rose While Eventide Asset Management Lifted Stake by $12.32 Million; Jlb & Associates Has Lifted Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.23 Million as Share Value Rose

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 4,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,879 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 10,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $246.45. About 823,114 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 111,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.43M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $263.48. About 115,833 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL) by 19,074 shares to 342,069 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,081 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $351,106 activity. $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 2,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 290,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,000 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

