Cintas (CTAS) Touches $264.29 High on Aug, 8; Kingstone Companies (KINS) Sentiment Is 1.56

The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $274.86 target or 4.00% above today’s $264.29 share price. This indicates more upside for the $27.09B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $274.86 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.08B more. The stock increased 2.26% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $264.29. About 405,080 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’

Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 28 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 18 trimmed and sold equity positions in Kingstone Companies Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 5.02 million shares, down from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kingstone Companies Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 15 New Position: 13.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company has market cap of $84.25 million. The firm provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 29,347 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. for 364,861 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 53,588 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Associates Ny has 0.52% invested in the company for 22,500 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.42% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 209,274 shares.

More notable recent Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 47% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kingstone Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zuora, Inc. (ZUO), Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS), & Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Class Action Reminder – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $27.09 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 33.07 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.88 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Cintas Corporation shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,772 shares. Proshare Limited Liability invested in 470,654 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 15 shares. 179,250 were reported by Texas Yale Capital Corp. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,036 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 18,309 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,223 shares. Davis holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,200 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 391,132 shares in its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 176 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com owns 8,873 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,670 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 17.