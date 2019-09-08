Cintas (CTAS) Stock Rose While Adams Express Company Has Increased Holding by $3.41 Million; Iconiq Capital Has Trimmed Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $510,489 as Stock Price Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $266.19. About 244,994 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102 were reported by Moody National Bank Tru Division. Pension Ser accumulated 109,656 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.04% or 16,371 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 522 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 382,800 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.05% or 2,884 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 101,610 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com has 2,553 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,208 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8,600 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,700 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Class C (NYSE:AGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company holds 8.94M shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Haverford Fincl Ser has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh owns 14,797 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,360 shares. Benin Management holds 3.09% or 64,351 shares in its portfolio. Patten Gru holds 3,697 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 34,821 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Llc holds 17,634 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,325 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,763 shares. South State invested in 28,220 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Dt Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.48% or 30,576 shares. Buckingham Mngmt owns 13,905 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 4,530 were reported by S&Co Inc.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.