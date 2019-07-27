Cintas (CTAS) Stock Price Rose While Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased by $6.34 Million Its Holding; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Cut Stake by $900,410 as Market Valuation Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 396,355 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock. Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Lewnes Ann.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intll has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.11% or 13,100 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 1,038 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 876 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx reported 10,115 shares. De Burlo Incorporated accumulated 55,150 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested in 42,233 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 4,440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,816 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.94% stake. Nicholas Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 5,140 shares. Lathrop Inv Management Corp has invested 5.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Personal Fincl owns 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,896 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 1,245 shares in its portfolio. Suvretta Management Limited invested in 959,804 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares to 108,524 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 41,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Manhattan Communication reported 129 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 123,790 shares. Castleark Management Limited Co holds 1.15% or 151,722 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca reported 28,971 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 5.61M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc owns 10,049 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Symphony Asset Limited, a California-based fund reported 2,588 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Incorporated owns 5,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,078 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 7,208 shares. Boys Arnold And Communication Incorporated holds 0.16% or 5,160 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 3,000 shares. Thompson Michael Lawrence had sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600.