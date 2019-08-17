Cintas (CTAS) Stake Held by Eulav Asset Management; As Dollar General (DG) Shares Rose, Scholtz & Company Has Boosted Stake

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 2,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 47,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 44,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.37 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 38,700 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 26,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 407,540 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,175 shares to 8,150 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,913 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.63% stake. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 17,569 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Intrepid Mgmt holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 17,899 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.26% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Comerica Bankshares holds 61,386 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Com Ltd holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 107,561 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 40,214 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking owns 254,060 shares. Mondrian Partners Ltd holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 287,821 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 2,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited accumulated 2,395 shares. 2,659 are owned by Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. 235,498 were accumulated by Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 131,496 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested in 0.51% or 276,681 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,835 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 3,234 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 0.12% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.06% or 14,639 shares. Enterprise Fincl Ser holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 432 shares. Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 0.25% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Incorporated accumulated 7,732 shares.