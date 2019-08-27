Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Westpac Banking Has Increased Its Position by $6.45 Billion as Market Value Rose; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holding Raised by Schneider Capital Management Corp

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 11,791 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 51.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 31,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 93,839 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.97 billion, up from 61,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $260.98. About 167,233 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Koppers to close West Virginia facility – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Koppers Holdings (KOP) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 15,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 82,425 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 58,800 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 1,205 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 48,741 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Art Advisors Ltd invested 0.03% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). D E Shaw & reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 3.01M are owned by Blackrock. Parkside Finance National Bank And Trust stated it has 85 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Connect Inc. by 197,859 shares to 380,247 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 271,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,505 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 165,608 shares to 100,158 shares, valued at $7.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 324,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,416 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Albion Financial Gru Ut accumulated 0.54% or 19,806 shares. Cls Invests Lc invested in 0% or 14 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division owns 102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 11,933 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.08% or 9.65M shares. Fort Lp owns 6,237 shares. Moreover, Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 6,358 shares. 1,249 were accumulated by Truepoint. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.03% or 66,128 shares in its portfolio. Lionstone Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 82,670 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0.13% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Mount Lucas LP holds 0.42% or 12,627 shares. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lpl Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 38,252 shares.