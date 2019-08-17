Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $736,694; Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $872,080

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 10,547 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 407,540 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61M, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.04 million shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 31.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust reported 6,312 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability reported 6 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 2,245 shares. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 17,686 shares. Moreover, Howland Cap Management Ltd has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 15,004 shares. Old Bancshares In invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Great Lakes Ltd invested in 0.07% or 33,675 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 98,490 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 150,737 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 20,902 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 295,010 shares. Ifrah Financial Ser Incorporated invested in 0.43% or 12,703 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Shelton Capital accumulated 3,392 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv Q2 EPS beats by a penny; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Fiserv (FISV) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 0.03% or 17,524 shares. Fort Washington Oh holds 2.41% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Truepoint reported 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hl Financial Service Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. De Burlo Group Inc has 2,400 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 7,655 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 13,030 shares. Bokf Na holds 26,606 shares. Macquarie Group, Australia-based fund reported 22,173 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Company reported 4,835 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Asset One Communications holds 0.05% or 47,140 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Cambridge Trust Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,772 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,018 shares to 147,329 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,221 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cintas Opens Voting for the America’s Best Restroom® Contest Finalists – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cintas Corporation Donates First Aid Cabinets to American Diabetes Association® Camps – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Avery Dennison Gains 10% in 3 Months: Will Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.