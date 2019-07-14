Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Has Raised Its Stake; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased Its Trecora Res (TREC) Holding by $1.80 Million as Stock Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,401 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 331,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 47,431 shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 23.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 229.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 15,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,759 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 6,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $242.44. About 345,878 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,000 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,234 shares. 14,766 are owned by Regions Finance. Weik Cap Management owns 12,335 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 50 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 6,522 shares. South Dakota Council invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Old Natl Comml Bank In owns 17,139 shares. Randolph invested in 1.25% or 31,535 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 18,334 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15,517 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 21,012 shares. Dupont Management holds 26,567 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Commerce holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 12,997 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3,210 shares to 27,258 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,496 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E also sold $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $604,920 was made by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13.

