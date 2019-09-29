Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $700,572 as Shares Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Chicago Equity Partners Decreased Its Position by $1.44 Million

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 24,715 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, up from 21,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 684,036 shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 56.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 4,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,810 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, down from 8,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: FedEx, Adobe Earnings on Tap – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The ECBâ€™s Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe: Timely Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cls Investments Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Da Davidson & holds 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 39,214 shares. Meeder Asset holds 13,650 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Gp Inc Inc holds 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 143,107 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 1,747 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 1,207 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Churchill Mngmt owns 104,561 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 1,600 were reported by Duncker Streett And Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 298,419 shares. Tcw Group Inc reported 959,040 shares stake. 7,900 are held by Birinyi Associates. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co reported 610 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0.23% stake. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 10,470 shares to 71,575 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 27,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Australia-based Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi holds 0.1% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 209,926 shares. Shell Asset Management Com has 17,564 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service reported 119 shares. Brookmont Cap has 0.25% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Zacks Invest Mgmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Morgan Dempsey stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 125,661 shares. Fiera Corp reported 0% stake. Swiss National Bank holds 339,148 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 1,132 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,767 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp stated it has 374,419 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors owns 8,611 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cintas Stock Rocketed 41% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTAS, XEL – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls Over 1% – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Stocks: Sustainability and Social Outreach a Priority for (OTCQB: GFTX) (NASDAQ: $CTAS) (NYSE: $ARMK) (NASDAQ: $SGC) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,203 shares to 16,337 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS) by 70,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,267 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO).