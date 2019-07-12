Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $6.34 Million as Stock Rose; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Shares Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $242.09. About 235,064 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 7,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.61 million, down from 254,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Motorola Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $171.96. About 253,692 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.97 million for 28.28 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87 million for 31.20 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.