Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.03 Million; Guggenheim Capital Upped Its Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $877,520

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 21,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,276 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 61,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 5,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,352 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.55 million, down from 423,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 396,355 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. The insider Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600. TYSOE RONALD W had sold 3,000 shares worth $604,920 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 5.61M shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lionstone Management Limited Liability holds 7.64% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 82,670 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1,647 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 151,722 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Voya Mgmt Limited Com reported 46,237 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 641,273 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 329,113 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi has 0.09% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,600 shares. Prudential holds 106,281 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brookmont Capital Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pnc Fincl Serv accumulated 147,092 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.08% or 9.65M shares in its portfolio.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,782 shares to 83,154 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 10,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

