Cintas (CTAS) Share Value Rose While First Eagle Investment Management Has Trimmed by $1.78 Million Its Holding; Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Lifted Holding by $94.05 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 8,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 874,865 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.82M, down from 883,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $263.42. About 239,018 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 836,992 shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 30.77 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 53,686 shares to 11.76 million shares, valued at $1.04B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

