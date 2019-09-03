Cintas (CTAS) Share Value Rose While Adams Express Company Lifted Its Stake; Johnson Investment Counsel Boosted Its Cvs (CVS) Holding by $1.21 Million; Market Value Declined

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 454,944 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54 million, up from 432,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $263.8. About 279,349 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.53% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 130,000 shares. 1St Source Bankshares holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,185 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 313,280 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.31% or 3.40 million shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Park National Corp Oh has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Savant Cap Llc invested in 7,525 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc reported 4,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors has 12,112 shares. 161,219 were accumulated by Dnb Asset As. Keystone Finance Planning stated it has 2.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 3,805 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swedbank has 937,685 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.6% or 125,799 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corp Is Back to Profit – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,082 shares to 30,938 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,659 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Incorporated (NYSE:LOW).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7,900 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,000 shares, and cut its stake in Csg Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pentair (PNR) Down 7% Year to Date: Will it Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caterpillar July Retail Sales Up 4%, Resource Industries Peaks – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investing in Cintas (CTAS) Right Now Makes Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Lc holds 0% or 971 shares in its portfolio. Ent Fincl Services holds 66 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 89 shares. Captrust invested in 0% or 74 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 81,376 shares. Natixis holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 355,734 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 293,701 shares in its portfolio. Century accumulated 1.20 million shares. California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0.19% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). New York-based Bessemer Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.33% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 189 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Tru Commerce has invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 162,540 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability has 2,711 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.