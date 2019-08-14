Cintas (CTAS) Share Price Rose While Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosted Its Stake; Choate Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $787,500 as Valuation Rose

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 60,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 53,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 2.21M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 2,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 21,972 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 19,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $266.17. About 376,760 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 391,221 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd reported 97,142 shares. Comm Commercial Bank invested in 8,109 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 751,775 shares. State Street stated it has 14.62M shares. Webster Bancorp N A owns 136 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 75,260 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fayerweather Charles has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 114,721 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 1.28M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Morgan Stanley has 2.16 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 5,873 shares.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,726 shares to 19,783 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 5,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,643 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Randolph invested in 31,535 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Co reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Ameritas Investment has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 6,506 shares. Citigroup holds 168,097 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 176 shares. Art owns 3,201 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Two Sigma Llc holds 0% or 2,223 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk accumulated 0.05% or 69,352 shares. Covington Cap Management has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,845 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fulton Comml Bank Na owns 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,121 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,482 shares to 131,157 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,543 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).