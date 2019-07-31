Cintas (CTAS) Reaches $262.78 52-Week High; Tiger Eye Capital Has Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 12.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 80,040 shares with $21.33M value, down from 91,040 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $147.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $303.17. About 675,672 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics

The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) hit a new 52-week high and has $281.17 target or 7.00% above today’s $262.78 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $26.93B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $281.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.89 billion more. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $262.78. About 72,033 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E had sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106 on Thursday, February 14. Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Cintas Corporation shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 184,367 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldg has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). De Burlo Grp Inc holds 0.1% or 2,400 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 2,985 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 176 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 0.32% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 10,547 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Signaturefd Ltd holds 189 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Mngmt has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Kj Harrison And Prtn reported 5,000 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Wealthquest, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,334 shares. State Street has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 4.13 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 11,465 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.33 million for 30.70 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Nomura.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $26.93 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 32.88 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32300 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. Stephens maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 38,000 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Lc owns 3.04 million shares for 4.82% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap owns 11,826 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.47% or 14,009 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.28M shares. 765 are owned by Cape Ann Commercial Bank. 48,060 were reported by Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability Com. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Co has invested 0.88% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sandhill Prtn Llc reported 3.53% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,506 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Pa has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp owns 5.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.66 million shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 2,452 shares. Moreover, Monetta Serv Inc has 1.54% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wafra holds 0.29% or 31,484 shares in its portfolio.