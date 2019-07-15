Cintas (CTAS) Reaches $241.92 52-Week High; Power Integrations (POWI)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) hit a new 52-week high and has $261.27 target or 8.00% above today’s $241.92 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $25.30 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $261.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.02 billion more. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $241.92. About 56,804 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program

Power Integrations Inc (POWI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 73 funds opened new and increased positions, while 72 trimmed and sold holdings in Power Integrations Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 25.60 million shares, down from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Power Integrations Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 64 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The firm offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It has a 37.76 P/E ratio. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 38.18% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.55 per share. POWI’s profit will be $9.95M for 58.77 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 4,968 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Power Integrations to Release Second-Quarter Financial Results on July 25 – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Power Integrations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. for 315,340 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn owns 1.76 million shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 374,491 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.5% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 432,000 shares.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87M for 31.18 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Cintas Corporation shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0.05% or 5.61M shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has 4,760 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1,691 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 47,140 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 90 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 470,654 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Lc. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Zebra Capital owns 1,948 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 191,985 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,311 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fairview Cap Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.53% or 49,357 shares. De Burlo Gp stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Principal Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect from Cintas’ Upcoming Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, CTAS, URI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $25.30 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 31.91 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.