Cintas (CTAS) Position Held by Rampart Investment Management Company Llc; Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Liveperson (LPSN) Stake by $1.70 Million as Share Price Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 58,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 355,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 219,187 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2185.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 17,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,813 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 777,137 shares traded or 45.73% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 233.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 40,738 shares to 406,134 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 6,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 44,613 shares stake. Citigroup has 29,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.68 million were accumulated by State Street. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 13,101 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Everence Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 9,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 8,527 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 88,101 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 69,506 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 717,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 0% or 900 shares. Jane Street Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 135,741 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank reported 0.07% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 51,168 shares. Rgm Capital Ltd Com owns 2.33 million shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. 1,740 Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares with value of $351,106 were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $604,920 was sold by TYSOE RONALD W.