Cintas (CTAS) Position Has Raised by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd; Littelfuse (LFUS) Stake Held by Summit Creek Advisors Llc

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 4,760 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $264.52. About 323,534 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 72,525 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, up from 64,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $159.99. About 68,341 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,670 shares to 5,450 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,421 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) by 171,320 shares to 347,248 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,836 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.