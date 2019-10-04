Cintas (CTAS) Position Has Increased by Albion Financial Group; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lowered Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 7,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 722,582 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.57M, down from 730,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 2.39 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,328 shares as the company's stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 22,134 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, up from 19,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $261.4. About 207,683 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investing in Cintas (CTAS) Right Now Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls Over 1% – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Morning Note: Peloton (PTON) Pedals Its Way To An IPO – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas (CTAS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Lc has invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 13,881 shares. Boston Advsr Lc holds 0.72% or 56,483 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,665 shares. Cap Fin Advisers Limited stated it has 3,562 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 6,116 shares. 3,301 were accumulated by Ashfield Partners Limited Liability. Earnest Prtn Llc reported 52 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated holds 0.05% or 695 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Neuberger Berman Limited Com invested in 406,550 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Axa invested in 58,329 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ohio-based Cleararc Inc has invested 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Three Peaks Cap Management Lc stated it has 7,760 shares.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04 million and $774.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 2.41 million shares to 11.93M shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital reported 3.85 million shares. Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited stated it has 294,124 shares. Cwm Lc reported 21,200 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards holds 40,473 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 60,800 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 88,163 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc reported 71,658 shares. Pacific Fincl Group Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,719 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Lc owns 1.89% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 52,600 shares. Cambridge Advisors owns 8,241 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bessemer Securities Lc has 3,300 shares. Twin Tree LP has 98,741 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Savings Bank has invested 1.76% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.59 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.