Cintas (CTAS) Market Value Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding Has Raised by Argyle Capital Management Inc

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 1.31M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 1,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 8,804 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 10,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 684,036 shares traded or 13.57% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12,407 shares to 55,183 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Fincl Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 8,476 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 16,157 shares. Hexavest reported 0% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication accumulated 1,399 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Rampart Investment Communications Ltd Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 14,961 shares. Scott And Selber stated it has 1,650 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Next Gru holds 2,298 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd, a Arizona-based fund reported 2,765 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 11,329 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru reported 141,027 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 73 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp has 178,800 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,548 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 828,317 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Richard C Young & Ltd has 121,910 shares. Mason Street Llc owns 64,383 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 2,454 shares. Psagot House holds 8,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Limited has invested 0.21% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Schulhoff & owns 4,716 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Intll Ca owns 0.46% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 14,200 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Co reported 4,585 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.29% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 19,843 shares. Citigroup reported 868,632 shares. River Road Asset Lc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 0.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).