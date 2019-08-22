Cintas (CTAS) Market Value Rose While Lionstone Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $6.34 Million; Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.39 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 49,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.05M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 303,703 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $265.02. About 40,587 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.17M for 30.96 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

