Cintas (CTAS) Holding Held by Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 142,996 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.90 million, up from 140,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $258.2. About 204,009 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 254,915 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Worldwide and BMO Drive Business-to-Consumer Payments with Zelle – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide Announces 2019 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone And ACI Worldwide Featured In April’s Most Attractive/Most Dangerous Model Portfolios – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating ACI Worldwide, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors – GuruFocus.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 998 were reported by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 5,059 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 81,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fin holds 0.93% or 11.46 million shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Shelton Capital Management invested in 289 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 817,308 are held by King Luther Mgmt. Timessquare Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.56M shares. Captrust Advisors owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd reported 743 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 211,400 shares. Caprock Grp Inc invested 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 13,379 shares.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares to 428,085 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, CTAS, URI – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, February 13. Thompson Michael Lawrence also sold $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 3,365 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 143,006 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt LP accumulated 12,627 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Personal Service holds 0.06% or 907 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc has 66,367 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Liberty Cap Mgmt holds 14,674 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Pictet Cie (Europe) has 0.31% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 9,025 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 2.72 million shares. Destination Wealth, California-based fund reported 215 shares.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 226,605 shares to 36,605 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,286 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).