Cintas (CTAS) Holding Held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company; As First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Share Value Rose, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding by $305,820

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 10,547 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $263.8. About 279,349 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 566,771 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51 million, down from 576,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 19,932 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,254 shares to 102,120 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,137 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11,600 shares to 607,936 shares, valued at $19.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 161,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 869,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.71 million for 10.51 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

