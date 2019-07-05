Cintas (CTAS) Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Its Position; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Price Rose, Walleye Trading Lowered Position by $1.31 Million

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 78.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 52,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,719 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 67,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.56M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Investment with Fifth Third; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Agrees to Acquire MB Financial for $4.7 Billion; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 51.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 124,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,783 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40M, down from 239,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89 billion market cap company. It closed at $239.53 lastly. It is up 20.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. FITB’s profit will be $476.53 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc (Call) by 7,500 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Storage Inc (Put) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (Call) (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, DB, FITB – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: FITB, HBNC, LLY, EQR, CUZ – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fifth Third Bancorp declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third (FITB) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Costs Flare Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,787 shares to 28,420 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs by 13,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 was made by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. 3,000 shares were sold by TYSOE RONALD W, worth $604,920 on Wednesday, February 13.