Cintas (CTAS) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Holding; Fort LP Raised Position in Paychex (PAYX) by $645,360

Fort Lp increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 8,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 32,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 24,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 218,832 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 10,547 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $268.03. About 62,235 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,889 shares to 33,653 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,255 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 6,740 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fosun Intll Ltd has 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 6,000 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability reported 14 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 36,077 shares. Duncker Streett reported 1,600 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Com Il accumulated 0.13% or 5,930 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 463,806 shares. Regions Financial invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 2,646 were reported by Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Kbc Nv reported 11,933 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 6 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.19% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,791 shares. 916,505 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.05% or 933,084 shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Management holds 0.05% or 3,845 shares in its portfolio.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 166,343 shares to 88,455 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 49,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,110 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).