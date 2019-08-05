Cintas (CTAS) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $6.34 Million as Share Price Rose; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Upped Its Position by $777,678 as Share Price Declined

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 3210.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, up from 734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 6.63 million shares traded or 29.31% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 479,004 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 30.19 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 was made by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106 worth of stock or 1,740 shares.