Cintas (CTAS) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Sg Americas Securities Raised Its Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (CPT) Position

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (CPT) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 7,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 29,388 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 22,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 211,120 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 46.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 38,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 43,920 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 82,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $262.86. About 385,553 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 16,700 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Lc accumulated 4,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Hsbc Plc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 357,060 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company holds 0% or 6,472 shares in its portfolio. Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Meritage Port Management holds 5,111 shares. 28,953 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Lc. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 27,769 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 218,486 shares stake. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,921 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 74,541 shares.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PHOTOS: National real estate company set to debut coworking concept in South End – Charlotte Business Journal” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust 2017 10-K Highlights – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Despite Its Strengths, Camden Property Trust’s Risk-Reward Is Not Compelling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Camden Property Trust buys downtown St. Pete Camden Pier District apartments – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: January 12, 2018.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 7,394 shares to 6,780 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) by 482,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc Note 1.75012/1 (Prn).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cintas Fails To Make It To My Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cintas: Another Cheap Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NVDA, MTCH, NVTA – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.