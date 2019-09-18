Cintas (CTAS) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Raised Its Holding by $1.19 Million; Sherwin Williams (SHW) Stake Boosted by Baxter Bros Inc

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 1,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 14,631 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, up from 13,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $10.03 during the last trading session, reaching $537.52. About 306,690 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $249.95. About 300,458 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $437.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 187,029 shares to 184,371 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,082 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability holds 57 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 750 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 6,721 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.19% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mason Street Advsr Ltd accumulated 11,586 shares. Mairs Power has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund stated it has 1,694 shares. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hitchwood Capital Ltd Partnership has 1.33% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 406,550 shares in its portfolio. The Indiana-based Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% or 39,606 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication accumulated 8,804 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 10,060 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 16,807 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 3,815 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 137,119 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt invested in 1,024 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.27% or 197,297 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 12,000 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Kings Point Cap Mngmt stated it has 52 shares.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 802,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.