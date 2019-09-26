Cintas (CTAS) Holder Inverness Counsel Has Lifted Stake; Berkley W R (WRB) Shares Rose While Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Boosted by $672,685 Its Holding

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 101,333 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 2,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 28,248 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70 million, up from 26,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $265.58. About 244,922 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 21,558 shares to 100,954 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 34,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,251 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

