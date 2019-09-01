Cintas (CTAS) Holder De Burlo Group Decreased Holding by $303,000 as Valuation Rose; Paloma Partners Management Company Position in Autozone (AZO) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Autozone (AZO) by 87.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 8,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 9,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Autozone for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 254,004 shares traded or 4.12% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $263.8. About 279,349 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $217.32M for 30.82 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 28,435 shares. Security Tru invested in 1,300 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lionstone Capital Limited Liability Company holds 82,670 shares or 7.64% of its portfolio. Punch Associate Mngmt reported 27,256 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 24,228 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1.85M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg accumulated 389,266 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.3% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 184,367 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.05% or 107,291 shares. Argent Tru Company accumulated 1,430 shares. Mount Lucas LP invested in 0.42% or 12,627 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 55 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 78,800 shares to 161,800 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 85,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 4,777 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America reported 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hightower Advsr Lc holds 6,077 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 41 shares. Synovus Financial reported 50 shares stake. Ohio-based James Inv Research Incorporated has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Shamrock Asset Management Llc owns 34 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 7,065 are held by Churchill Mngmt. Century holds 0.09% or 86,437 shares in its portfolio. 4 were accumulated by Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 23,925 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh holds 285 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg has 0.53% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $525.58 million for 12.67 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 29,255 shares to 52,159 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 12,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).