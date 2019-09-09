Cintas (CTAS) Holder Dana Investment Advisors Has Raised Position by $4.21 Million as Shares Rose; Lennox Intl (LII) Holding Upped by Seven Post Investment Office Lp

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $239.79. About 338,635 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1334.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 20,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 1,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $10.03 during the last trading session, reaching $256.16. About 314,969 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cintas Corporation Donates First Aid Cabinets to American Diabetes Association® Camps – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lennox International: Expect More Rainy Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Best Value Stock in a Hot Sector – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lennox down 6% on earnings miss and reduced outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.