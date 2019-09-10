Cintas (CTAS) Holder Contravisory Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $374,912; Destination Wealth Management Decreased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $300,010

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 1,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 257 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 1,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $211.98. About 2.68M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS SOVEREIGN BALANCE SHEETS LOOK RISKY; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela’s Oil Company Makes $90 Million Bond Payment to Goldman Unit; 27/04/2018 – Alyson Shontell: BI scoop: Goldman Sachs has mumps! A spokesperson declined to comment; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.7% Position in Agile Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 43,085 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 44,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $10.53 during the last trading session, reaching $255.66. About 118,829 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.58 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 161,629 shares to 569,634 shares, valued at $28.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $217.36M for 29.87 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares to 22,678 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.