Cintas (CTAS) Holder Contravisory Investment Management Has Cut Position by $374,912 as Market Value Rose; General Dynamics (GD) Share Price Rose While Alphamark Advisors Boosted by $1.39 Million Its Position

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 17,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 8,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $180.85. About 1.05M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 43,085 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 44,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.41 during the last trading session, reaching $257.76. About 255,054 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,666 are held by Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Bristol John W Co Ny stated it has 2,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.37% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Td Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 115,206 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 47,535 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3,189 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 0.13% or 23,716 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 789,128 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Duff And Phelps owns 2,890 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 403 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 1.40M were reported by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Strs Ohio has 124,672 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Skylands Capital Limited Co reported 4,450 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Blue Delta Capital Partners adds contracting vets to advisory board – Washington Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Dynamics Corp (GD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Elects Jim Mattis to Board of Directors – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 144,222 shares to 117,320 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 33,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 81,097 shares to 81,118 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TriMas (TRS) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 Outlook Raised – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 31,412 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 7 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fosun Limited owns 6,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 3,781 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.32% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Captrust holds 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 74 shares. Cortland Associate Mo accumulated 1,000 shares. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,619 shares. Cambridge Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sumitomo Life Com, Japan-based fund reported 10,080 shares. De Burlo Gp accumulated 2,400 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.44% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 30.11 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.