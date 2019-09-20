Cintas (CTAS) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Cut Holding by $3.15 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shaker Investments Stake in Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 123.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 13,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 25,255 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $957,000, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $636.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 62,742 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 87.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 13,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 1,983 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $471,000, down from 15,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $255.01. About 487,654 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $150.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5,493 shares to 22,615 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 4,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,706 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold DXPE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 1.05% less from 13.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 47,861 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prns Llp accumulated 0.04% or 9,339 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) or 164,996 shares. Principal Financial accumulated 0% or 128,394 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 12,543 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0% or 5,914 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 35,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nantahala Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.43 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 4,556 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,156 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 38,247 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Llc stated it has 37,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Lucas Management Lp holds 12,276 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. New York-based Reik & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.97% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Banque Pictet And Cie holds 99,610 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd invested in 0.03% or 21,524 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 9 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc owns 43,217 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability reported 1,523 shares stake. Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 30,270 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.92% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Jane Street Group Ltd Com accumulated 878 shares. The Maine-based Hm Payson And Co has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 1,791 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $224.33 million for 29.79 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 471 shares to 1,625 shares, valued at $47.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 44,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).