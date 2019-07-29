Cintas (CTAS) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lifted Holding; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Increased Its Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by $306.09 Million

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 16,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54 million, up from 84,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 777,137 shares traded or 45.73% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,516 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30B, up from 10,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 1.64M shares traded or 48.82% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids, sources say [22:27 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) by 9,085 shares to 260,143 shares, valued at $6.43B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate accumulated 24,963 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 4,850 shares. Nordea Investment invested in 0.02% or 46,959 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 1,130 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 13,325 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Envestnet Asset reported 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Northeast Fin Consultants holds 0.08% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 4,121 shares. Stephens Ar reported 11,340 shares. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 511,798 shares. Healthcor Management Limited Partnership owns 2.52% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 338,770 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 15,103 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company invested in 249 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 5,865 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $47.57 million activity. The insider Sachdev Amit sold 35,095 shares worth $6.32 million. ALTSHULER DAVID sold $780,598 worth of stock. Parini Michael sold 2,330 shares worth $440,813. On Monday, February 4 the insider Arbuckle Stuart A sold $3.41 million. The insider LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold 32,250 shares worth $6.01 million.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. The insider Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600. $604,920 worth of stock was sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton National Bank Na stated it has 1,121 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America holds 0.01% or 243 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life accumulated 144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 522 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.18% or 402,379 shares. Hanseatic Services Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 2,884 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 1,390 shares. Park Corp Oh has invested 0.1% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt holds 0.05% or 2,957 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Lc holds 2,711 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,057 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South Dakota Council holds 0.03% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Llc has 38,252 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 619,073 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 34,315 shares to 241,653 shares, valued at $19.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

