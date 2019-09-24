Cintas (CTAS) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Has Trimmed Stake by $1.75 Million; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Cut Its Pfizer Ord (PFE) Position by $694,450; Stock Declined

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Ord (PFE) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 16,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 168,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, down from 184,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 16.43M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 7,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 269,299 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.90 million, down from 276,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $254.65. About 430,243 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 278,500 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Founders Ltd reported 6,753 shares. Somerset Tru has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 420,571 are held by Finemark National Bank & Tru. Ipswich Inv Management Company invested in 0.57% or 41,250 shares. Profit Mgmt Limited has invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Madison Invest holds 393,621 shares. Moreover, Bbt Management Llc has 0.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,062 shares. Invest Advsr Ltd reported 1.05% stake. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Field And Main State Bank has 10,399 shares. 21,489 are owned by Proffitt Goodson. Beech Hill reported 2.97% stake. Sound Shore Management Ct accumulated 2.66% or 3.17 million shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,150 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.61 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 18,275 shares to 62,364 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 162,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 56,868 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Communications New York has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 16,807 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 62,760 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 15,151 shares. Raymond James & has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 44,922 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Arrowstreet Partnership owns 30,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 164,885 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 462,487 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 0.27% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 7,655 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth reported 1,961 shares stake.