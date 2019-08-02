Cintas (CTAS) Holder Albion Financial Group Increased Position by $702,758 as Share Value Rose; Stifel Financial Decreased Wpx Energy (WPX) Position as Shares Declined

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 3,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 19,806 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $259.03. About 466,334 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 75,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 129,015 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 204,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 17.22M shares traded or 125.91% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Com Il has 0.25% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 17,524 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated reported 0% stake. National Bank Of America De owns 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 391,132 shares. Brown Advisory owns 1.85 million shares. Fairview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 49,357 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 5.61 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 378 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 122,262 shares stake. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 409,863 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 36,077 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation holds 69,352 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Park Natl Oh holds 0.1% or 9,037 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 was made by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cintas Corp (CTAS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,185.21 down -37.59 points – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Cintas Stock Rocketed 41% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 7,913 shares to 71,019 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 20,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $29.56 million for 33.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 37,955 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 9,638 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 508,926 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 8.97 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 0% stake. Mesirow Financial Mngmt holds 1.19% or 586,685 shares. 16 are held by Fil. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1,980 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr owns 180,534 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 20,845 shares stake. Aperio Group Lc invested in 177,251 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornercap Counsel invested 0.14% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).