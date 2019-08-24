Cintas (CTAS) EPS Estimated At $2.14; Nwi Management LP Has Trimmed T (TMUS) Holding By $2.07 Million

Nwi Management Lp decreased T (TMUS) stake by 3.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Nwi Management Lp holds 810,000 shares with $55.97M value, down from 840,000 last quarter. T now has $65.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST

Analysts expect Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $2.14 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 10.88% from last quarter’s $1.93 EPS. CTAS’s profit would be $219.32M giving it 29.91 P/E if the $2.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.07 EPS previously, Cintas Corporation’s analysts see 3.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $256.04. About 394,897 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award

More important recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “(TMUS), Sprint Nextel Corporation (NYSE:S) – Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Trump Incentivizes Top Wireless Carriers to Build Americaâ€™s 5G Network – Nasdaq”, Benzinga.com published: “Sprint And T-Mobile Finally Get Approval To Merge – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate, New York-based fund reported 233,100 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 4,101 shares. Sadoff Investment invested in 4.34% or 733,198 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 111,254 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 32 shares. 5,458 were reported by Jump Trading Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 58,020 shares. 510,242 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Hightower Advsrs Lc accumulated 12,122 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Synovus accumulated 338 shares. Maverick owns 3.43 million shares. James Investment Rech stated it has 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Majedie Asset Limited has 1.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wellington Management Llp invested in 0.05% or 3.32M shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.60’s average target is 10.62% above currents $76.48 stock price. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. Raymond James maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by HSBC.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $26.24 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 32.04 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Cintas Corporation shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holdings Securities owns 1,240 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 2,078 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 391,132 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mount Lucas Ltd Partnership reported 0.42% stake. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 2,926 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bp Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Cambridge reported 1,772 shares. Brookmont Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,730 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank & stated it has 8,773 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 13,497 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Product Development and Buyouts Bode Well for Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dover’s New InviroPak Solution to Cut Costs for Food Retailers – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -11.83% below currents $256.04 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17.