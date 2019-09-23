Cintas (CTAS) Analysts See $2.14 EPS; Life Storage (LSI) Shorts Lowered By 21.5%

Analysts expect Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $2.14 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 10.88% from last quarter’s $1.93 EPS. CTAS’s profit would be $224.33 million giving it 29.65 P/E if the $2.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.07 EPS previously, Cintas Corporation’s analysts see 3.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 1.14M shares traded or 98.86% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) had a decrease of 21.5% in short interest. LSI’s SI was 1.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.5% from 1.97M shares previously. With 414,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)’s short sellers to cover LSI’s short positions. The SI to Life Storage Inc’s float is 3.36%. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $104.62. About 648,107 shares traded or 83.19% up from the average. Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has risen 2.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSI News: 30/05/2018 – Life Storage, Inc. to Participate at REITWeek® 2018; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage Names Dana Hamilton, Edward Pettinella Independent Directors; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage, Inc. Announces Changes to the Bd of Directors Including the Appointment of Two New, Independent Directors and the Company’s CEO to the Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE,: CHANGES TO BOARD INCLUDING APPOINTMENT OF TWO; 19/03/2018 Life Storage, Inc. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors Including the Appointment of Two New, Independent Directors and; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage: Land & Buildings Owns About 1.8% Stake; 30/05/2018 – Life Storage, Inc. to Participate at RElTWeek® 2018; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage 1Q Net $33.9M; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage 1Q EPS 73c; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – ATTEA, MYSZKA HAVE PLAN TO RETIRE AND STEP DOWN FROM BOARD FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold Cintas Corporation shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 0.16% or 83,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 137,551 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 43,920 are held by Lionstone Mgmt Limited Co. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 9,871 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 3,989 shares. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sun Life stated it has 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Limited has 1.19% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.8% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 330 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Co. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.53% or 288,500 shares. Penobscot Investment Management reported 1,255 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cintas Corp has $24800 highest and $20200 lowest target. $225’s average target is -11.34% below currents $253.78 stock price. Cintas Corp had 3 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $20200 target.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $26.60 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 31.76 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Cintas Corporation Announces Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results – Financial Post” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Life Storage has $11000 highest and $10100 lowest target. $106.75’s average target is 2.04% above currents $104.62 stock price. Life Storage had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11000 target in Monday, August 5 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of LSI in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. It has a 23.41 P/E ratio. The Firm serves both residential and commercial storage clients with storage units rented by month.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It dived, as 0 investors sold Life Storage, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2,256 shares or 0.00% without change from 2,256 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI). Grimes & invested 0.02% in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).