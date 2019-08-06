Cintas Corporation (CTAS) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Contrasting side by side

Both Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas Corporation 218 3.83 N/A 7.65 34.04 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.18 N/A 1.12 32.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cintas Corporation and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cintas Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cintas Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cintas Corporation’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cintas Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Cintas Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cintas Corporation and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

Cintas Corporation has an average price target of $225.75, and a -12.27% downside potential. Competitively Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has an average price target of $36.67, with potential upside of 3.53%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is looking more favorable than Cintas Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cintas Corporation and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 84.9%. About 1.4% of Cintas Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year Cintas Corporation has stronger performance than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Cintas Corporation beats Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.