Cintas Corporation (CTAS) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Comparison side by side

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas Corporation 259 2.61 87.38M 7.65 34.04 International Money Express Inc. 14 41.75 16.41M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cintas Corporation and International Money Express Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas Corporation 33,745,269.17% 26.9% 11.6% International Money Express Inc. 119,519,300.80% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cintas Corporation are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, International Money Express Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Money Express Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cintas Corporation and International Money Express Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cintas Corporation’s downside potential is -3.56% at a $253.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cintas Corporation and International Money Express Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 33.1%. About 1.4% of Cintas Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65% are International Money Express Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year Cintas Corporation was more bullish than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors International Money Express Inc.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.