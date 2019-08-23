Cintas Corporation (CTAS) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Contrasting side by side

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas Corporation 225 3.93 N/A 7.65 34.04 Hill International Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6% Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cintas Corporation has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hill International Inc.’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cintas Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Hill International Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Cintas Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hill International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cintas Corporation and Hill International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$225.75 is Cintas Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -14.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Cintas Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.1% of Hill International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cintas Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 1.7% are Hill International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03% Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27%

For the past year Cintas Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Hill International Inc.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Hill International Inc.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.